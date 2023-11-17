Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

