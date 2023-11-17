Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 412,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,869,000 after acquiring an additional 247,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

