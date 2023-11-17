Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 5.1 %

BJ stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

