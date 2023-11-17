Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 15,752 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

OKTA opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

