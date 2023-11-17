Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 22,600 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG opened at $55.39 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

