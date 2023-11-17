Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 23,900 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,777 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

PXD stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $258.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

