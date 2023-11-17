Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 53,900 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $196,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $196,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,020 shares of company stock worth $1,811,590 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

