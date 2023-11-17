Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 7,400 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 35.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

