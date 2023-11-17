Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.
BeiGene Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $189.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $280.62.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BeiGene
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.