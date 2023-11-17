Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

