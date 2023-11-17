Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

INSP stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

