Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $3.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada restated a speculative buy rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.45.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

