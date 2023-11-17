Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after purchasing an additional 986,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.
View Our Latest Research Report on CAH
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.