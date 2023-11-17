Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after purchasing an additional 986,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.