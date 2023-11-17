Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.03 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.21.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

