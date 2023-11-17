Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Carr’s Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.03 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.21.
