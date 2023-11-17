Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CET. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cathedral Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

CET opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

