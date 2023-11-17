Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

