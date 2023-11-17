Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.