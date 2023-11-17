Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $412.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

