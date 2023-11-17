Chemring Group’s (CHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.54) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.75. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 332.50 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £850.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,167.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

