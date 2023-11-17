China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.10 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

