China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.10 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
