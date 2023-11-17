Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.79.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

