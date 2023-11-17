Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

