Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,100.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $164.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average is $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

