Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

