Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $43.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

