Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

