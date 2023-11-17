Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $39,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

