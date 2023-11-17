Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

