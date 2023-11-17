Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG opened at $64.38 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

