Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

LRGF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

