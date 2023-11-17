Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 139,626 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $41.75.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

