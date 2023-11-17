Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

