Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,219 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

