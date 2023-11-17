Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,265 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.49 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -193.10%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

