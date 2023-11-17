Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 468 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $99.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $101.04.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.