Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 468 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $99.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

