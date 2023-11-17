Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 512 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $50.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.