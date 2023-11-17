Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 970 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMQQ opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.