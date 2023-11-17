Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,081 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXFree Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.65 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

