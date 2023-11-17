Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 414,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 460,807 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

