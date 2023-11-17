Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.