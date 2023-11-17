Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRGFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 167.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 996.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.