Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 167.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 996.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.