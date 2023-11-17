Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 799,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $565,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,936 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

