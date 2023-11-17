Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 10,668 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSXMA

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.