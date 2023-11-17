Commerce Bank Buys 237 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,497,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $66.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.