Commerce Bank Buys 375 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $55.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

