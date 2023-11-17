Commerce Bank Buys 47,237 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 286.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,237 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 714.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

