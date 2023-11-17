Commerce Bank Buys 99 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 253,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 58,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $122.98 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $320,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.