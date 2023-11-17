Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $254,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,264. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

