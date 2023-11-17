Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

