Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

